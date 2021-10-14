We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW - Free Report) closed at $79.19, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 3.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.37% in that time.
AAWW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AAWW is projected to report earnings of $4.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $999.65 million, up 23.43% from the year-ago period.
AAWW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.06 per share and revenue of $3.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.17% and +20.34%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAWW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AAWW currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, AAWW currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.92, so we one might conclude that AAWW is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.