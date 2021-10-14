We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $173.58, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.37% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABNB as it approaches its next earnings report date.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.30 per share and revenue of $5.75 billion, which would represent changes of +91.63% and +70.09%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABNB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.17% lower. ABNB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
