Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed at $57.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 8.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.37%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.55 billion, up 9.59% from the year-ago period.
BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $46.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.15% and +8.98%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% higher. BMY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, BMY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.5, so we one might conclude that BMY is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.