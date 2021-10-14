We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Covenant Logistics (CVLG - Free Report) closed at $31.66, marking a +1.77% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the truckload transportation services provider had gained 37.23% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.37% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVLG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 20, 2021. On that day, CVLG is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 78.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $258.6 million, up 22.66% from the prior-year quarter.
CVLG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $994.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +222.22% and +18.23%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVLG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.46% higher within the past month. CVLG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, CVLG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.61.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CVLG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.