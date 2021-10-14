We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.02, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 7.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 14.29% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 2.37% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.99 billion, up 29.86% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $36.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.84% and +34.88%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.4% higher. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, EPD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.26, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.