Nutrien (NTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) closed at $70.48, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had gained 15.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.37% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NTR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NTR to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 421.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.76 billion, up 37.04% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $25.22 billion, which would represent changes of +178.33% and +20.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.55% higher. NTR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.11 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.11.
Investors should also note that NTR has a PEG ratio of 1.76 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.48 at yesterday's closing price.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.