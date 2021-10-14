We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy (NEE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 5.97% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Note
NextEra Energy’s third-quarter performance will likely reflect the benefits from an improvement in Florida’s economic conditions after the rollout of vaccines. Its consistent investment in technology, which has been improving reliability but keeping utility bills lower than the national average, is likely to have added more customers to its Florida Power and Light unit as well as positively impacted demand in the third quarter.
NextEra Energy completed the SolarTogether program in the second quarter, which added new solar plants to its generation portfolio. This is likely to have had a positive impact on its third-quarter performance.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 72 cents per share and $5.73 billion, respectively. The projected revenues and earnings indicate an improvement of 7.5% and 19.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NextEra Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates.
NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
NextEra Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.84%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.
