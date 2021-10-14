Zacks Market Edge Highlights: AT&T, Verizon, Amgen, Poshmark, and The RealReal

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – October 14, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1810224/how-to-find-stocks-on-sale-in-2021) How to Find Stocks on Sale in 2021
Welcome to Episode #288 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week she’s going solo to take a look at stocks that are on sale.
Despite the major stock indexes trading not far off their highs, some stocks have sold off and are now trading near their 52-week lows.
Could there be some deals among those that are being discarded by Wall Street?
Screening for Stocks on Sale
Zacks stock screener allows you to screen for stocks that are near their 52-week lows.
Market cap is important as microcap stocks are more volatile so Tracey cut off market cap at $500 million.
The Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) were also added in order to find companies with rising or stable earnings estimates.
This screen returned 135 stocks.
5 Stocks on Sale
1.
AT&T ( T Quick Quote T - Free Report) shares have fallen 11.4% year-to-date and are trading not only at 52-week lows, but also 11-year lows. It’s a favorite of those looking for income, however, and it now trades with a dividend yielding a juicy 8%. Is it a deal?
2.
Verizon ( VZ Quick Quote VZ - Free Report) , another income favorite with a 4.8% yield, has also sunk 12.6% this year. Over the last 5 years, it has fallen 2.1% while the S&P 500 was up 104%. Time to buy?
3.
Amgen ( AMGN Quick Quote AMGN - Free Report) is trading near its 52-week lows as shares have fallen 11.8% this year. It also pays a nice dividend, yielding 3.4%. Is it time to take a look at some of the drug companies?
4.
Poshmark ( POSH Quick Quote POSH - Free Report) went IPO earlier this year. Shares have plunged 72%, however, and are now at all-time lows. With sales expected to be up 25% this year and next, is it a steal?
5.
The RealReal ( REAL Quick Quote REAL - Free Report) is another stock that is being discarded by the Street. Shares of this online market for luxury resale goods are down 42% year-to-date. Sales are expected to soar 48.3% this year and another 29% next year. Should investors be taking a look?
What else should you know about stocks that have gone on sale?
Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com/performance
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit
https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: AT&T, Verizon, Amgen, Poshmark, and The RealReal
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – October 14, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1810224/how-to-find-stocks-on-sale-in-2021)
How to Find Stocks on Sale in 2021
Welcome to Episode #288 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week she’s going solo to take a look at stocks that are on sale.
Despite the major stock indexes trading not far off their highs, some stocks have sold off and are now trading near their 52-week lows.
Could there be some deals among those that are being discarded by Wall Street?
Screening for Stocks on Sale
Zacks stock screener allows you to screen for stocks that are near their 52-week lows.
Market cap is important as microcap stocks are more volatile so Tracey cut off market cap at $500 million.
The Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) were also added in order to find companies with rising or stable earnings estimates.
This screen returned 135 stocks.
5 Stocks on Sale
1. AT&T (T - Free Report) shares have fallen 11.4% year-to-date and are trading not only at 52-week lows, but also 11-year lows. It’s a favorite of those looking for income, however, and it now trades with a dividend yielding a juicy 8%. Is it a deal?
2. Verizon (VZ - Free Report) , another income favorite with a 4.8% yield, has also sunk 12.6% this year. Over the last 5 years, it has fallen 2.1% while the S&P 500 was up 104%. Time to buy?
3. Amgen (AMGN - Free Report) is trading near its 52-week lows as shares have fallen 11.8% this year. It also pays a nice dividend, yielding 3.4%. Is it time to take a look at some of the drug companies?
4. Poshmark (POSH - Free Report) went IPO earlier this year. Shares have plunged 72%, however, and are now at all-time lows. With sales expected to be up 25% this year and next, is it a steal?
5. The RealReal (REAL - Free Report) is another stock that is being discarded by the Street. Shares of this online market for luxury resale goods are down 42% year-to-date. Sales are expected to soar 48.3% this year and another 29% next year. Should investors be taking a look?
What else should you know about stocks that have gone on sale?
Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com/performance
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.