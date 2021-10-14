We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Must-Have Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio
Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.
The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.
Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.
Goldman Sachs U.S. Mortgages Fund Class A Shares (GSUAX - Free Report) aims for a high level of total return consisting of income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in securities representing direct or indirect interests or collateralized by adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans or other mortgage-related securities of the U.S. issuers. GSUAX has three-year annualized returns of 3.9%.
As of the end of June 2021, GSUAX held 870 issues with 33.23% of its assets invested in Federal National Mortgage Association 2%.
Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund Investor Class (GSTTX - Free Report) seeks long-term appreciation of capital. GSTTX invests the lion’s share of its assets, measured at the time of purchase, in equity investments. The fund may invest up to a fourth of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers in countries with emerging markets or economies. GSTTX has three-year annualized returns of 21.9%.
GSTTX has an expense ratio of 0.87% compared with the category average of 0.99%.
Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund Investor Class (GIRNX - Free Report) targets long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in non-U.S. issuers that the Investment Adviser believes adhere to the fund's environmental, social and governance criteria. GIRNX has three-year annualized returns of 14.6%.
Steven M. Barry continues to be one of the fund managers of GIRNX since 2000.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.
