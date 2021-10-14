Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 14, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK - Free Report) jumped 3.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $10.95 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.63 per share
     
  • First Republic Bank’s (FRC - Free Report) shares gained 2.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.91 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 per share.
     
  • Shares of Apple, Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) declined 0.4% on reports that the company was planning to cut production of its iPhone 13 as it is facing parts shortage.
     
  • Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG - Free Report) shares soared 12.8% after the company announced that it will get into a partnership with Airbus partnership with Airbus to decarbonize air travel and airport operations.
     

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) - free report >>

First Republic Bank (FRC) - free report >>

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) - free report >>

Published in

fang finance tech-stocks