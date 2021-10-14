In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) - free report >>
Waste Management, Inc. (WM) - free report >>
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) - free report >>
Waste Management, Inc. (WM) - free report >>
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Republic Services (RSG) Opens Solar-Powered Compost Facility
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG - Free Report) recently announced that it has opened a fully solar-powered compost facility in California.
The new Otay Compost Facility in Chula Vista has the capacity to process 100 tons of organics per day, and can help San Diego region communities recycle organic waste and meet the requirements of the new state law.
State law SB 1383, which takes effect from Jan 1, 2022, mandates the majority of businesses and homes in California to recycle their food and yard waste.
Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability at Republic Services, stated, "Recycling organic waste into compost is one of the many ways we're providing sustainable solutions to our customers in the San Diego region, and we continue to invest in organics infrastructure across California."
We believe that the move is part of Republic Services’ long-term strategy to amplify the recycling and circularity of materials like organics from the waste stream. Addition of the new facility should strengthen the company’s leadership position in the environmental services space and enable it to compete better with the likes of Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) , Stericycle (SRCL - Free Report) and Waste Management (WM - Free Report) .
The company remains focused on enhancing its operations by streamlining the cost structure, improving revenue quality and seeking growth through profitable investment opportunities.