TopBuild (BLD) Gains From Solid Housing, Accretive Buyouts

TopBuild Corp. ( BLD Quick Quote BLD - Free Report) has been banking on strategic acquisitions, strong Insulation Installation business and strengthening housing activities. Also, consistently returning cash to its shareholders is encouraging. Yet, intense inflationary pressure on material, labor and transportation is putting pressure on the company’s profitability. Nonetheless, solid prospects across the business and operational efficiencies are likely to help it overcome these headwinds. Let’s delve deeper into the factors supporting the company’s growth trajectory for the rest of 2021 and beyond. Accretive Acquisitions: Acquisitions have been an important part of TopBuild’s growth strategy. During first-quarter 2021, it acquired LCR Contractors and Ozark Foam, a residential and light commercial insulation company. Also, in April 2021, TopBuild closed the acquisitions of the American Building Systems Group of Companies and Creative Conservation. In the first six months of 2021, the company completed five acquisitions that are expected to generate $221 million in annual revenues. Over the past six years, TopBuild has acquired 19 companies that are generating more than $800 million in annual revenues. Strong Installation Business: The Installation unit, which accounted for 71.5% of total 2020 net sales, installs insulation and other building products through the TruTeam contractor services business. For second-quarter 2021, the segment reported 29.8% net sales growth, with 140 basis-point (bps) improvement in adjusted operating margin. The upside was primarily driven by increased selling prices and sales volume, operational efficiencies along with synergies from acquisitions. Strong Housing Prospects: As U.S. housing market conditions and R&R activities are strengthening since November 2020, TopBuild’s business is meant to grow and generate higher revenues despite inflationary pressure. The company and other industry peers like Installed Building Products, Inc. ( IBP Quick Quote IBP - Free Report) , United Rentals, Inc. ( URI Quick Quote URI - Free Report) , and PGT Innovations, Inc. ( PGTI Quick Quote PGTI - Free Report) have been gaining from increased housing demand and strengthening commercial market. For second-quarter 2021, sales increased 29.1%, adjusted earnings per share grew 64.3%, gross margin expanded 140 bps to 29.2%, adjusted EBITDA was up 39.1% and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 130 bps from the prior-year period. The impressive margin expansion led to increased profitability, depicting a flexible operating model and its ability to quickly reduce costs. TopBuild expects sales between $3.290 billion and $3.370 billion in 2021. This indicates a significant increase from $2.72 billion in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is projected within $565-$590 million, suggesting growth from $436.7 million reported a year ago. Driving Shareholder Value: The company has been driving shareholder value through investing in new areas of production, selectively pursuing acquisitions with the right fit and return as well as returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases. In second-quarter 2021, it repurchased 73,747 shares at an average price of $192.30 per share. Year to date, the company has repurchased 123,031 shares at an average price of $195.38 per share.
