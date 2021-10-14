Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to make the best out of the ongoing festive season in India on the back of its growing efforts toward carrying sales event — Great Indian Festival. The company’s latest introduction of Prime Fridays, which will continue throughout the Great Indian Festival event, testifies the above-mentioned fact. Amazon strives to offer Prime members the best of Prime, including great deals on several products, saving opportunities, access to exclusive Prime Video content that includes the latest releases, special playlists on Prime Music, and free delivery from top restaurants on Amazon Food, via Prime Fridays. Prime members will now be able to avail huge shopping benefits on amazon.in by availing of deep discounts across kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty and personal care, books, smartphones, consumer electronics, home appliances, furniture and more. Further, they will be able to enjoy epic savings on Prime Fridays. Customers will get INR 100 back on shopping for INR 1,000 via Amazon Pay Later, and a 10% immediate discount for shopping via HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards. Prime shoppers will also get the chance of getting a 10% instant discount from top bank partners. Move to Benefit
Image: Bigstock
Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Festive Efforts in India With Prime Fridays
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to make the best out of the ongoing festive season in India on the back of its growing efforts toward carrying sales event — Great Indian Festival.
The company’s latest introduction of Prime Fridays, which will continue throughout the Great Indian Festival event, testifies the above-mentioned fact.
Amazon strives to offer Prime members the best of Prime, including great deals on several products, saving opportunities, access to exclusive Prime Video content that includes the latest releases, special playlists on Prime Music, and free delivery from top restaurants on Amazon Food, via Prime Fridays.
Prime members will now be able to avail huge shopping benefits on amazon.in by availing of deep discounts across kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty and personal care, books, smartphones, consumer electronics, home appliances, furniture and more.
Further, they will be able to enjoy epic savings on Prime Fridays. Customers will get INR 100 back on shopping for INR 1,000 via Amazon Pay Later, and a 10% immediate discount for shopping via HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards.
Prime shoppers will also get the chance of getting a 10% instant discount from top bank partners.
Move to Benefit
The above-mentioned benefits will likely deliver an enhanced Prime experience to customers based in India during the festive season.
This, in turn, will likely strengthen the adoption rate of Prime, which will contribute well to the subscription revenues of the company.
The latest move bodes well for Amazon’s growing efforts toward bolstering the performance of the company’s Great Indian Festival event.
Apart from Prime Fridays, it has invested hugely in strengthening its fulfillment network and infrastructure in order to address the shopping rush of this festive season.
The company launched several fulfillment centers and delivery stations. It recently launched two fulfillment centers in Maharashtra, out of which one is located in Mumbai, which will be primarily utilized for storing large appliances and furniture. Another fulfillment center is located in Pune.
It also launched a specialized fulfillment center in Gujarat, bringing an extra 1.4 million cubic feet of extra storage capacity. It has expanded its existing fulfillment facility in the state as well.
We believe that all these endeavors will aid Amazon in delivering a better festive shopping experience, which, in turn, will drive its momentum among shoppers in India.
This will aid the competitive prowess of Amazon against Walmart (WMT - Free Report) -owned Flipkart, which also conducted its mega sale event called ‘Big Billion Days’ in order to gain traction during the ongoing festive season.
Bottom-Line
Amazon’s aggressive efforts to strengthen its business in India aid the company in sustaining the momentum in the country on the back of its huge e-commerce platform, aggressive retail strategies and robust Prime.
The company’s strong focus toward enhancing Prime service with the help of exciting discounts, free and quick deliveries, expanding video and music content portfolio, and many more will continue to help it improve the customer base and encourage Prime membership.
All these make Amazon well-poised to reap benefits from the booming e-commerce market of India, which, per a report by India Brand Equity Foundation, is expected to reach $111.4 billion by 2025 from $46.2 billion in 2020.
Additionally, the company is likely to gain a competitive advantage against Facebook (FB - Free Report) , eBay (EBAY - Free Report) and Walmart, which are also deeply focused on the India retail space.
Facebook acquired a 9.99% stake in Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms last year, which remains its notable step in the sector. Further, its WhatsApp messaging service might be integrated with JioMart in the days ahead.