Is salesforce.com (CRM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CRM and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

salesforce.com is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 647 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM's full-year earnings has moved 34.19% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CRM has returned about 27.81% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 19.59% on average. This means that salesforce.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, CRM is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 29.34% so far this year, meaning that CRM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRM as it looks to continue its solid performance.


