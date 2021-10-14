We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CVLG and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.
Covenant Logistics Group is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CVLG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG's full-year earnings has moved 32.87% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that CVLG has returned about 113.77% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 4.67% on average. This means that Covenant Logistics Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, CVLG is a member of the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.96% so far this year, meaning that CVLG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to CVLG as it looks to continue its solid performance.