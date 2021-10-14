Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CVLG and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Covenant Logistics Group is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CVLG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG's full-year earnings has moved 32.87% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CVLG has returned about 113.77% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 4.67% on average. This means that Covenant Logistics Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, CVLG is a member of the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.96% so far this year, meaning that CVLG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to CVLG as it looks to continue its solid performance.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors