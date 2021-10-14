We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Pfizer (PFE) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Pfizer is one of 1122 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PFE's full-year earnings has moved 11.86% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, PFE has gained about 12.52% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 8.41%. This means that Pfizer is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, PFE is a member of the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.22% so far this year, so PFE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
PFE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.