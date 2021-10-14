We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Quanta Services (PWR) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Quanta Services (PWR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Quanta Services is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PWR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWR's full-year earnings has moved 4.19% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, PWR has gained about 54.12% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 14.65%. This means that Quanta Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, PWR belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.14% so far this year, so PWR is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to PWR as it looks to continue its solid performance.