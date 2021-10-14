We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Progressive (PGR) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Premiums Rise
The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 19 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 57.6%. The bottom line plunged 82.4% year over year.
Behind the Headlines
Net premiums written were $12.4 billion in the quarter, up 13% from $10.1 billion a year ago. Net premiums earned increased 14% to nearly $11.3 billion.
Net realized gains on securities were $36.8 million, down 93% year over year.
Combined ratio — percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 1260 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 100.4.
September Numbers
Operating revenues were $3.7 million, up 13.7% year over year. The improvement can be attributed to a 14.4% increase in premiums, 13.4% higher fees and other revenues and a 32.4% rise in service revenues. This was partially offset by 2.5% lower investment income.
Premium improvement was driven by increase in premiums across all lines of business.
Total expenses increased 28.9% year over year to $2.9billion due to 38.1% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses as well as 12.6% increase in policy acquisition costs. A decline of 2.5% in other underwriting expenses limited the downside.
Policies in force were impressive in the Personal Auto segment, improving 8% from the year-ago month’s levels to 17.6 million. Special Lines climbed 8% to 5.3 million.
In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto advanced 10% year over year to 9.6 million and Agency Auto improved 9% to 8 million.
Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 19% year over year to 0.9 million. The Property business had about 2.7 million policies in force in September, up 13%.
Financial Update
Progressive’s book value per share was $30.88 as of Sep 30, 2021, up 2.8% from $30.04 on Sep 30, 2020.
Return-on-equity in September 2021 was 19.4%, down 1730 bps year over year. Debt-to-total capital ratio improved 210 bps to 20.9
Zacks Rank
Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
