Applying A Barbell Investment Strategy To Protect Against Stagflation
Since last Friday's jobs report (10/8), the US Treasury yield curve has been flattening, with short-term yields (1 to 5-year notes) floating higher while longer-duration bond yields tumbling. The September jobs report intensified stagflation fears with outsized monthly wage increases (one of the stickiest inflation gauges) coupled with decelerating jobs growth.
These concerns are pushing money managers into a barbell equity allocation to protect themselves against the potential stagflation, which poses a significant risk to the broader equity market over the next year or two.
The barbell investment approach is used to protect portfolios against systemic economic and market risk by taking the 2 extreme ends of the risk-reward spectrum. This strategy stays away from equities whose value is heavily correlated with broader market performance, typically found in the middle of this risk-reward scale.
With weights on each polarized edge of the risk-reward spectrum, investors can capture the annual (risk-adjusted) returns that they are looking for while protecting themselves from index-level risks. Secular market-disrupting growth stocks move at the beat of their own innovation-driven drum with little influence from broader equity moves. At the same time, low beta high-yielding defensive sectors like utilities, REITs, & consumer staples have little market correlation (low systemic market risk).
This equity allocation is similar to that of the investment mix of bonds and stocks that most of us learned about in personal finance class, only this strategy replaces bonds with higher-yielding equities. The equity market remains the most attractive asset class for your capital in this rising rate, inflationary environment.
In this 4th Revolution video, I present 3 well-positioned ultra-high growth stocks to buy today like SoFi (SOFI - Free Report) , UiPath (PATH - Free Report) , & Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) , along with several ETFs including Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK - Free Report) , SPDR Utilities ETF (XLU - Free Report) , & SPDR Real Estate ETF (XLRE - Free Report) that can be utilized to implement this barbell investment strategy.