Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) closed at $76.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.83% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.84% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ATVI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.88 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago period.
ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $8.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.95% and +4.34%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ATVI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher within the past month. ATVI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ATVI has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.57, so we one might conclude that ATVI is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
We can also see that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ATVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.