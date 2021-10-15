We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) closed at $119.13, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 10.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DKS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DKS is projected to report earnings of $1.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.42 billion, up 0.43% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.89 per share and revenue of $11.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +110.62% and +21.97%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DKS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.16% higher. DKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, DKS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.58.
Also, we should mention that DKS has a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
