Home Depot (HD) Stock Moves 1.71%: What You Should Know
Home Depot (HD - Free Report) closed at $344.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This move traded in line with S&P 500.
Coming into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 1.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2021. On that day, HD is projected to report earnings of $3.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.46 billion, up 2.77% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.50 per share and revenue of $145.45 billion, which would represent changes of +20.53% and +10.1%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. HD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note HD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.71.
Also, we should mention that HD has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.