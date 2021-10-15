We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roku (ROKU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Roku (ROKU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $328.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 3.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ROKU is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $683.63 million, up 51.36% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $2.85 billion, which would represent changes of +1057.14% and +60.49%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.06% higher. ROKU is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, ROKU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 245.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.32.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.