Starbucks (SBUX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $111.87, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the coffee chain had lost 3.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.
SBUX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 96.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.26 billion, up 33.21% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SBUX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, SBUX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.6.
Also, we should mention that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.32 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SBUX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.