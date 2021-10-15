We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $16.19, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.13% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25% in that time.
AGNC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AGNC to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $397 million, down 19.64% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion, which would represent changes of +2.96% and +1.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower within the past month. AGNC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, AGNC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.94.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.