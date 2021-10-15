We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dillard's (DDS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Dillard's (DDS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $202.79, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 0.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DDS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DDS is projected to report earnings of $1.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.27 billion, up 23.62% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.37 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +882.78% and +40.3%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DDS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.46% higher within the past month. DDS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, DDS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.49.
Investors should also note that DDS has a PEG ratio of 0.74 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.