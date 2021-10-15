We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB - Free Report) provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE - Free Report) explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.
1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM - Free Report) operates a membership-based primary care platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cancer therapies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) operates as a public homebuilder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.