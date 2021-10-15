Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB - Free Report) provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE - Free Report) explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM - Free Report) operates a membership-based primary care platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cancer therapies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) operates as a public homebuilder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

