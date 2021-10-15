We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3D Systems (DDD) Rides on Solid Printing Demand, Product Refreshes
3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) is benefiting from robust healthcare performance driven by strong dental and medical applications end-market. The rebound in customer activities following the pandemic-led shutdowns is a positive.
Specifically, rebound in product and material demand from industrial customers is likely to drive the top line. The company’s move to sell Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses earlier this year aided the company to utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing parts.
With the 3D printing industry booming, the leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions believes robust demand for production printers, materials and software will continue to act as a major catalyst. It recently launched VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material, which enables jewelry manufacturers to design and produce more intricate, durable patterns — unlocking new design styles for 100% wax casting — and deliver improved production efficiency and reduced waste.
Earlier in June, the company introduced a breakthrough production-grade acrylate resin, Accura AM Rigid Black, which is a tough material designed for use with stereolithography technology to produce large-scale additively manufactured parts. Such initiatives are bold and definite steps toward the company’s transition from prototyping to production. These launches are likely to reinforce 3D Systems’ additive manufacturing clients faith in its digital manufacturing solutions.
The company believes that material science will be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. Hence, it has been investing significantly in materials innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend. In June, it teamed up with regenerative medicine giant, CollPlant Biotechnologies, to create 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix to simplify and improve breast reconstruction procedures involving implants.
In May, it announced the acquisition of Allevi to expand its regenerative medicine initiative by accelerating growth in medical and pharmaceutical research laboratories. Further, it announced the buyout of German software firm, Additive Works GmbH, to expand simulation capabilities for rapid optimization of industrial-scale 3D printing processes. In April, it enhanced VSP surgical planning solutions portfolio by launching VSP Hybrid Guides.
3D Systems continues to see steady performance in its software business and expects it to act as a significant tailwind in the days ahead. Nevertheless, printing giant HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) is well-positioned to challenge 3D Systems' leadership. Stalwarts like Stratasys (SSYS - Free Report) and voxeljet AG (VJET - Free Report) are also likely to provide intense competition.