Is Foot Locker (FL) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Foot Locker is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FL's full-year earnings has moved 19.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FL has moved about 17.33% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 7.60%. This shows that Foot Locker is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FL belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.11% so far this year, meaning that FL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on FL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


