We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Foot Locker (FL) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Foot Locker is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FL's full-year earnings has moved 19.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, FL has moved about 17.33% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 7.60%. This shows that Foot Locker is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, FL belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.11% so far this year, meaning that FL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on FL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.