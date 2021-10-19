Netflix, Tesla, Snap, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – October 18, 2021 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Netflix, Inc. (
NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) , Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) , Snap Inc. ( SNAP Quick Quote SNAP - Free Report) , Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) and The Procter & Gamble Company ( PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) . Into the Heart of Q3 Earnings Season
The big banks got us off to a flying start in this Q3 earnings season, but we will get a true sense of how good or otherwise the corporate profitability picture is after seeing the coming week’s reporting docket. It goes beyond the Finance sector and includes reports ranging from
Netflix, Tesla and Snap to Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble. In total, this week will bring results from more than 200 companies, including 73 S&P 500 members.
This week’s lineup of results will give us fresh insights on the most important issue weighing on the earnings picture at present, namely inflationary trends and developments on the logistics/supply-chain front. The banks aren’t as directly exposed to these issues as P&G and Tesla are. That said, some of the bank leaders see these issues as transitory, and expect them to be worked out over time.
With respect to bank earnings, not only have the reported numbers turned out to be stronger than expected, but managements have provided reassuring comments about trends in core banking activities that have been muted in recent quarters. The group’s investment banking businesses were on fire, offsetting tough comparisons on the trading front.
Including all the results that came out through Friday, October 15th, we now have Q3 results from 41 S&P 500 members, or 8.2% of the index’s total membership. Total earnings (or aggregate net income) for these 41 companies are up +40.4% from the same period last year on +13.4% lower revenues, with 85.4% beating EPS estimates and 70.7% beating revenue estimates.
The two sets of comparison charts below put the Q3 results from these 41 index members in a historical context, which should give us a sense how the Q3 earnings season is tracking at this stage relative to recent periods.
The Finance sector is heavily represented in the results at this stage. For the Finance sector, we now have Q3 earnings from 40.6% of the sector’s market cap in the S&P 500 index. Total earnings for these Finance sector companies are up +42.2% on +9.9% higher revenues, with 92.9% beating EPS estimates and 78.6% beating revenue estimates.
Reported Q3 earnings growth drops to +36.9% on an ex-Finance basis.
I had started getting worried about the revenue numbers at the start of Q3 earnings season, but the picture has notably improved since then.
Expectations for Q3 & Beyond
Total Q3 earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to be up +29.4% from the same period last year on +14.1% higher revenues. The growth rate has started going up as more companies come out with better-than-expected results.
We mentioned earlier how the aggregate 2021 Q2 earnings tally represented a new all-time quarterly record. We all know that large segments of the economy — particularly in the broader leisure, travel and hospitality spaces — are held down by the pandemic, with companies in these areas still earning significantly less than they did in the pre-Covid period. In fact, many of these companies aren’t expected to get back to pre-Covid profitability levels for almost another full year.
The impressive feature of the record earnings in each of the last two quarters is that they were achieved without help from these key parts of the economy.
For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>
Solid Start to Q3 Earnings Season
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer.
www.zacks.com/disclaimer.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit
https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
Netflix, Tesla, Snap, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble are part of Zacks Earnings Preview
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – October 18, 2021 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) , Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) , Snap Inc. (SNAP - Free Report) , Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG - Free Report) .
Into the Heart of Q3 Earnings Season
The big banks got us off to a flying start in this Q3 earnings season, but we will get a true sense of how good or otherwise the corporate profitability picture is after seeing the coming week’s reporting docket. It goes beyond the Finance sector and includes reports ranging from Netflix, Tesla and Snap to Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble. In total, this week will bring results from more than 200 companies, including 73 S&P 500 members.
This week’s lineup of results will give us fresh insights on the most important issue weighing on the earnings picture at present, namely inflationary trends and developments on the logistics/supply-chain front. The banks aren’t as directly exposed to these issues as P&G and Tesla are. That said, some of the bank leaders see these issues as transitory, and expect them to be worked out over time.
With respect to bank earnings, not only have the reported numbers turned out to be stronger than expected, but managements have provided reassuring comments about trends in core banking activities that have been muted in recent quarters. The group’s investment banking businesses were on fire, offsetting tough comparisons on the trading front.
Including all the results that came out through Friday, October 15th, we now have Q3 results from 41 S&P 500 members, or 8.2% of the index’s total membership. Total earnings (or aggregate net income) for these 41 companies are up +40.4% from the same period last year on +13.4% lower revenues, with 85.4% beating EPS estimates and 70.7% beating revenue estimates.
The two sets of comparison charts below put the Q3 results from these 41 index members in a historical context, which should give us a sense how the Q3 earnings season is tracking at this stage relative to recent periods.
The Finance sector is heavily represented in the results at this stage. For the Finance sector, we now have Q3 earnings from 40.6% of the sector’s market cap in the S&P 500 index. Total earnings for these Finance sector companies are up +42.2% on +9.9% higher revenues, with 92.9% beating EPS estimates and 78.6% beating revenue estimates.
Reported Q3 earnings growth drops to +36.9% on an ex-Finance basis.
I had started getting worried about the revenue numbers at the start of Q3 earnings season, but the picture has notably improved since then.
Expectations for Q3 & Beyond
Total Q3 earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to be up +29.4% from the same period last year on +14.1% higher revenues. The growth rate has started going up as more companies come out with better-than-expected results.
We mentioned earlier how the aggregate 2021 Q2 earnings tally represented a new all-time quarterly record. We all know that large segments of the economy — particularly in the broader leisure, travel and hospitality spaces — are held down by the pandemic, with companies in these areas still earning significantly less than they did in the pre-Covid period. In fact, many of these companies aren’t expected to get back to pre-Covid profitability levels for almost another full year.
The impressive feature of the record earnings in each of the last two quarters is that they were achieved without help from these key parts of the economy.
For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >> Solid Start to Q3 Earnings Season
Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.