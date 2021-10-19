The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Edwards Lifesciences, DexCom, Twitter, Cigna Corp and Restaurant Brands

For Immediate Release
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – October 18, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW - Free Report) , DexCom, Inc. (DXCM - Free Report) , Twitter, Inc. (TWTR - Free Report) , Cigna Corporation (CI - Free Report) and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Analyst Reports for Edwards Lifesciences, DexCom and Twitter
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Edwards Lifesciences, DexCom and Twitter. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences have outperformed the Zacks Medical Instruments industry in the year to date period (+19.1% vs. +6.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that the huge untapped potential in emerging markets will act as a positive catalyst for Edwards Lifesciences. The company is consolidating its foothold across all its operating businesses through strong pipeline development.
Strong adoption of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra platform and the PASCAL system across Europe is another positive. The solid demand for the company’s products used in high-risk surgeries is impressive too. Stiff competition in the THV business, however, continues to ail the company. Persistent forex woes are also a concern.
(You can read the full research report on Edwards Lifesciences here >>>)
DexCom shares have gained +35.7% over the past year against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s gain of +6.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that a strong product portfolio, collaborative agreements with several companies and focus on international markets are key catalysts for growth.
DexCom’s Sensor and other revenue arm's contribution, and domestic and international revenue growth were key catalysts in second-quarter 2021. The company made continued advancements with respect to key strategic objectives and ended the quarter with new patient additions. Intensifying competition, entry of new products, reimbursement risks, supply constraints and working capital problems are some of the major concerns.
(You can read the full research report on DexCom here >>>)
Shares of Twitter have lost -10.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s loss of -7%, however, things seem to be improving for the company. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand its monetized user base.
Twitter is, however, suffering from stiff competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google. Rising investments on international expansion, product innovation and marketing & sales are also expected to hurt profitability in the near term.
(You can read the full research report on Twitter here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Cigna Corp and Restaurant Brands.
