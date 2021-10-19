We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Financials ETF (IYF) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up more than 60% from its 52-week low price of $54.42/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
IYF in Focus
This ETF targets the broad financial sector. It seeks to provide exposure to 142 U.S. banks, insurers, and credit card companies. It charges 41 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Financials ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The financial segment of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch given the rise in yields. The 10-year Treasury yield is hovering around 1.57% amid fears that supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season. Additionally, the Federal Reserve will likely begin to taper its massive bond purchases as soon as this year and is ready to raise rates in 2022. The financial sector is the biggest beneficiary of this trend. This is because the steepening yield curve would bolster profits for banks, insurance companies and discount brokerage firms.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, IYF has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.