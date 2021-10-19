We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Corsair (CRSR) Issues Preliminary Q3 Results, Trims Guidance
Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR - Free Report) recently issued preliminary results for third-quarter 2021. It continues to be optimistic about 2021 results, given the consistent growth of gamers and streamers all over the country.
However, global logistics and supply-chain-related issues have affected the company’s 2021 net revenues by at least 10%. Although Corsair started its third-quarter 2021 slower, it returned to a robust ordering season, with September being the strongest month in the quarter.
For third-quarter 2021, the company anticipates net revenues of $391 million compared to $457.1 recorded in the prior-year quarter. The company has also updated the 2021 annual net revenue guidance to $1.8-$1.9 billion. The net revenue guidance was slightly down from the previous guidance of $1.9-$2.1 billion. Notably, Corsair plans to issue its 2021 adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA guidance with the third-quarter 2021 results.
Concerning this, CEO of Corsair, Andy Paul, has said, “We continue to see 2021 as a strong growth year over the exceptional results from 2020 and building on the acceleration of gamers and streamers buying gear for the first time or upgrading faster than in the past.”
Share Performance
Corsair has been benefiting from increased demand for gear upgrades in terms of PC gaming activities and video streaming setups. Also, focus on new product launches bodes well. In the previous quarters, the company launched several high-performance products such as SCUF-branded H1 customizable wired gaming headset, wireless mouse, haptic headset and many more.
Furthermore, expansion initiatives into new gear and services such as gaming PC peripherals, streaming accessories, pre-built as well as gaming PCs and laptops are encouraging. So far this year, the company has launched more than 75 new products.
Shares of Corsair have surged 23.6% in the past year, compared with the Zacks Gaming industry’s 21.4% growth.
Currently, Corsair carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
