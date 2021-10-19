Walmart (WMT) Unveils Comeback of Black Friday Deals for Days

Walmart Inc. ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of the holiday season. From announcing additional hiring to manage the season rush well, to offering great deals and easy shopping options — the retail behemoth is doing everything to make the most of this significant selling period. The omnichannel retailer unveiled the comeback of its "Black Friday Deals for Days” event, which received a solid customer feedback last year. In this month-long savings event, customers can enjoy a safe and easy shopping experience at compelling prices. This year, the company has also come up with something extra for its paying Walmart+ members, who will get access to the online Black Friday events all through November. Similar to last year, Walmart will spread out the above-mentioned savings to three events across November, wherein customers can get the best prices of the season. Each event will commence on Walmart.com, with the same deals continuing at Walmart stores. The first event will begin online on Nov 3 and continue till Nov 5 in stores, wherein the company will offer impressive deals on toys and electronics. Thereafter, the next event will commence online on Nov 10 and go up to Nov 12 in stores, wherein customers can make greater savings on apparel, hardlines and home goods among other items. Finally, the third savings event will offer customers the biggest savings of the season. Walmart+ members are especially likely to benefit from the “Black Friday Deals for Days” event, as they can get early access to the savings. In addition to this, members can continue enjoying the perks associated with the Walmart+, such as free shipping with no order minimum; Rx for Less; free delivery from store and Scan and Go option. Apart from these deals, Walmart stated that it will offer Rollbacks on the products online as well as in the stores, over and above its already low prices. All said, customers can enjoy great savings by shopping at Walmart, however and whenever they want, throughout the season. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Wrapping Up
The supermarket giant is doing every bit to enhance customers’ holiday season experience. The company had also earlier spoken of additional hiring to take care of the holiday season rush. The requirement for extra employee strength becomes important in order to manage the high consumer traffic across the digital and brick-and-mortar platforms as well as to ensure a smooth flow of merchandise and delivery services.
In September, the company announced plans to employ about 150,000 workers for its U.S. stores, with most of them being full-time and permanent positions. Other than Walmart, a number of other retailers like Macy's, Kroger and Kohl's Corporation also announced plans to boost worker strength as they prep up for this significant selling period. Coming back to Walmart, the company's focus on ensuring a great experience to customers is worth noting. Shares of Walmart have rallied 1.3% in the past six months compared with the industry's increase of 1.5%.
