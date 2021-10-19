Back to top

Company News for Oct 18, 2021

  • Badger Meter, Inc.’s (BMI - Free Report) shares rose 0.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 54 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.
  • Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) jumped 3.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 84 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s (JBHT - Free Report) shares surged 8.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77.
  • Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC - Free Report) rose 1.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20.

