Here's Why Five Below (FIVE) is Marching Ahead of the Industry

Five Below, Inc. ( FIVE Quick Quote FIVE - Free Report) has exhibited a decent run on the bourses so far this year. Thanks to its operational initiatives — strengthening of omni-channel solutions, expanding customer reach and focus on brand innovation — the stock has outperformed the Zacks Retail – Miscellaneous industry and the Retail-Wholesale sector. In the said period, shares of this Philadelphia, PA-based company have gained about 8.6% against the industry’s decline of 1.6%. Meanwhile, the sector has lost 6.3%. Additionally, an uptrend in the Zacks Consensus Estimate echoes the same sentiment. The consensus estimates for the current and next financial year have increased about 2.6% and 0.4% to $4.77 and $5.49, respectively, over the past 60 days. Notably, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s long-term earnings growth rate of 32.5% indicates its inherent strength. Let’s Delve Deeper
Five Below’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bodes well. The company’s decent second-quarter fiscal 2021 performance is a testament to the same. Both the top and the bottom lines not only improved year over year but also surpassed the pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales increased significantly during the quarter. Five Below stated that the third quarter is off to a robust start from a sales perspective.
The company’s commitment toward enhancing merchandise assortment, strengthening digital footprint and achieving efficient cost structure is commendable. It has been digitizing vendor transactions, implementing core merchandizing platform and applying cloud-based data and analytics to analyze demand, and accordingly manage inventory.
Five Below has rolled out curbside pickup, launched the app and looks to accelerate buy online, pick up in-store business model. Markedly, the company extended its partnership with Instacart to bring expedited same-day delivery to all its outlets. It is also expanding self-checkout capabilities to make shopping convenient.
Talking of its store-related efforts, Five Below is on track to open 170-175 new stores and complete approximately 30 remodels in fiscal 2021. The company inaugurated 34 new stores during the second quarter, and now plans to open about 40-45 new stores in the third quarter. Approximately 270 stores featured the five beyond section at the end of the second quarter. The company expects approximately 30% of stores to offer five beyond by the end of fiscal 2021 and roughly 50% of the chain by the end of fiscal 2022. Well, this extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond envisions a network of more than 2,500 stores in the United States in the long run. Wrapping Up
Five Below’s wide assortment of trend-right merchandise, solid in-store and online experience along with favorable pricing strategy are likely to remain major growth drivers. The company projected third-quarter fiscal 2021 net sales in the range of $550 million to $565 million compared with $476.6 million reported in the year-ago period.
No doubt, Five Below is navigating through a tight supply chain environment prevailing across the retail landscape, which is resulting in higher inbound freight costs. Nonetheless, the company's commitment toward making innovations and refreshing its product range according to the evolving consumer trends as well as investments in systems and infrastructure are likely to act as tailwinds. Markedly, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's current financial year sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 42.9% and 125%, respectively, from the year-ago period.
