New Strong Sell Stocks for October 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR - Free Report) is a insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE - Free Report) designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS - Free Report) develops and distributes personal care and wellness products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) is a technology-based education company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.

