Kohl's (KSS) Focused on Making Holiday Shopping Convenient
Kohl’s (KSS - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to become the perfect shopping destination for the holiday shopping season. The company is offering impressive brands at great value through convenient shopping methods. Let’s delve deeper.
Robust Assortments at Great Value
Kohl’s offers products from an extensive range of trusted national brands including Nike (NKE - Free Report) , Under Armour (UAA - Free Report) , Levi’s (LEVI - Free Report) , adidas and Champion to name a few. Private bands like LC Lauren Conrad and Sonoma Goods for Life among others are available at a great value. The company is on track to evolve its assortments by introducing brands like Calvin Klein, Eddie Bauer and Tommy Hilfiger.
Now, shoppers can also purchase Sephora at Kohl’s, which includes nearly 125 well-known brands in makeup, skin, hair and fragrance categories. Consumers can shop Sephora at Kohl’s on Kohls.com nationwide. The company also has a number of athleisure and workleisure trends under top brands. The omnichannel retailer also offers cozy and comfortable blankets, throws, cozy slippers and fleece for the whole family.
The company is giving $5 off on qualifying orders to its customers if they decide to pick up their Kohls.com orders from over 1,100 Kohl’s stores across the nation throughout the holiday season. Management is committed to making it easy to pick up online orders via drive up or in store pick up. During its five-day Kohl’s Lowest Prices of the Season starting Oct 20, 2021, the company will provide impressive deals across cozy apparel, home, sleep, footwear and luggage among other categories. Apart from this, shoppers can avail an early shopping perk to earn 5 Kohl’s Cash coupons for every $25 spent from Oct 20 to Oct 24.
With its Kohl’s Rewards program, eligible customers earn 5% Kohl’s Cash every day with any payment method. Further, the company is offering various opportunities to earn Kohl’s Cash during the year. Kohl’s Card members can enhance savings and avail exclusive discounts along with Kohl’s great sale prices and special offers through the holidays and afterward.
Focus on Enriching Consumers’ Experience
The company is determined on enhancing consumers’ experience through easy and convenient delivery methods. It is offering contactless drive across more than 1,100 stores nationwide. Under the in-Store Pick Up option method customers can pick up orders in store by selecting Buy Online, Pick Up in Store or Ship to Store option. Through the Amazon returns programs, customers can return eligible Amazon items at local Kohl’s store. The Kohl’s App allows shoppers to conveniently manage and redeem their savings throughout the season.
All said, a solid product portfolio coupled with Kohl’s value and shopping conveniences makes the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company an unmatched destination to shop, in stores as well as online.
Shares of the company have gained 14.1% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 68.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.