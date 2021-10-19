Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Omnicom (OMC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 19, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.41 billion, indicating 6.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The top line is expected to predominantly reflect the impact of increase in organic revenues as a result of the revival in business activities from the coronavirus-induced lows. Favorable foreign-exchange movements are also expected to have positively impacted the top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.37 per share and calls for year-over-year increase of 13.2%, expectedly attributable to increase in operating profit. Prudent management of discretionary addressable spend cost categories and benefits from repositioning actions taken back in the second quarter of 2020 are likely to have benefited the company’s operating performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Omnicom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Omnicom has an Earnings ESP of +8.5% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise Omnicom Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

