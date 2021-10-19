We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Omnicom (OMC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 19, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.41 billion, indicating 6.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The top line is expected to predominantly reflect the impact of increase in organic revenues as a result of the revival in business activities from the coronavirus-induced lows. Favorable foreign-exchange movements are also expected to have positively impacted the top line.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.37 per share and calls for year-over-year increase of 13.2%, expectedly attributable to increase in operating profit. Prudent management of discretionary addressable spend cost categories and benefits from repositioning actions taken back in the second quarter of 2020 are likely to have benefited the company’s operating performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Omnicom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Omnicom has an Earnings ESP of +8.5% and a Zacks Rank #2.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Omnicom Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Omnicom Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote
