Is Upstart Holdings (UPST) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Upstart Holdings (UPST - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Upstart Holdings is one of 647 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UPST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPST's full-year earnings has moved 228.30% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, UPST has moved about 857.05% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 22.62%. As we can see, Upstart Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, UPST is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.89% so far this year, so UPST is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track UPST. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.