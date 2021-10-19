What's in Store for Ally Financial (ALLY) in Q3 Earnings?

Ally Financial Inc. ( ALLY Quick Quote ALLY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 21, before the opening bell. Its earnings and revenues in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from growth in revenues and provision benefits, partly offset by a rise in expenses. Ally Financial has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 63.4%. Key Estimates for Q3
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total financing revenues and other interest income is pegged at $2.22 billion, suggesting 4.6% growth sequentially.
Looking at the fee income components, the consensus estimate for insurance premiums and service revenues earned of $282 million suggests a rise of 1.4% sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net gain on mortgage and automotive loans of $13.50 million indicates a decline of 28.9% from the previous quarter. The consensus estimate for net other gains on investments is pegged at $56 million, indicating a 13.8% sequential fall. The consensus estimate for net other income of $144 million suggests a 42.2% decline. Thus, due to an anticipated decline in almost all fee income components, total non-interest income is expected to have fallen in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total other revenues is pegged at $492 million, suggesting a decline of 8.6% sequentially. Coming to expenses, Ally Financial has been witnessing a persistent rise in expenses over the past several quarters. As it launches products and seeks to expand into newer areas of operations; overall costs are likely to have been elevated in the third quarter as well. Earnings Whispers
Our proven model shows that Ally Financial does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive
Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — to increase the odds of an earnings beat this time around. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. : The Earnings ESP for Ally Financial is -3.01%. Earnings ESP : The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Zacks Rank The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.92, which has been revised 1.6% upward over the past seven days. The figure indicates a rise of 53.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $2.03 billion, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 20.3%. Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are some finance stocks that you may want to consider, as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.
Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB Quick Quote FITB - Free Report) is slated to report quarterly earnings on Oct 19. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +0.46%. BankUnited, Inc. ( BKU Quick Quote BKU - Free Report) is slated to report quarterly results on Oct 21. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Capital One Financial Corporation ( COF Quick Quote COF - Free Report) is slated to report quarterly earnings on Oct 26. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +5.18%.
Image: Bigstock
What's in Store for Ally Financial (ALLY) in Q3 Earnings?
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 21, before the opening bell. Its earnings and revenues in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from growth in revenues and provision benefits, partly offset by a rise in expenses.
Ally Financial has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 63.4%.
Key Estimates for Q3
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total financing revenues and other interest income is pegged at $2.22 billion, suggesting 4.6% growth sequentially.
Looking at the fee income components, the consensus estimate for insurance premiums and service revenues earned of $282 million suggests a rise of 1.4% sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net gain on mortgage and automotive loans of $13.50 million indicates a decline of 28.9% from the previous quarter.
The consensus estimate for net other gains on investments is pegged at $56 million, indicating a 13.8% sequential fall. The consensus estimate for net other income of $144 million suggests a 42.2% decline.
Thus, due to an anticipated decline in almost all fee income components, total non-interest income is expected to have fallen in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total other revenues is pegged at $492 million, suggesting a decline of 8.6% sequentially.
Coming to expenses, Ally Financial has been witnessing a persistent rise in expenses over the past several quarters. As it launches products and seeks to expand into newer areas of operations; overall costs are likely to have been elevated in the third quarter as well.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model shows that Ally Financial does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — to increase the odds of an earnings beat this time around.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Ally Financial is -3.01%.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.92, which has been revised 1.6% upward over the past seven days. The figure indicates a rise of 53.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $2.03 billion, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 20.3%.
Ally Financial Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Ally Financial Inc. price-eps-surprise | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are some finance stocks that you may want to consider, as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) is slated to report quarterly earnings on Oct 19. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +0.46%.
BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) is slated to report quarterly results on Oct 21. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Capital One Financial Corporation (COF - Free Report) is slated to report quarterly earnings on Oct 26. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +5.18%.