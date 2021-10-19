In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Stock Picks for Week of October 18, 2021
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. NVIDIA is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet and boasts a sturdy cash-flow generating ability.
Rocket Companies (RKT - Free Report) isa Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) that consists of personal finance and consumer service brands. Some popular segments include Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Auto and Rocket Loans. The company debuted last year when it had its IPO in August of 2020. Rocket reported earnings in August, seeing results come in as expected. Over the last 90 days, earnings estimates have jumped higher across most time frames. A low PE makes this stock very attractive to value investors. Rocket continues to gain market share in the mortgage market and believe their goals for next year are achievable. This stock has been forgotten by the retail crowd, but next months earnings could bring interest back into the name.