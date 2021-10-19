We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $383.21, moving -1.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 28.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
UPST will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2021.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $758.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +504.35% and +224.89%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UPST. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UPST currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, UPST currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 281.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.88.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UPST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.