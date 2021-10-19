We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $82.42, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.8% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.89 billion, up 32.08% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $148.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.35% and +35.61%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD has a Forward P/E ratio of 57.34 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 57.34, so we one might conclude that JD is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
It is also worth noting that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.48 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
