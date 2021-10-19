We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.58, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.92% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $410.15 million, down 8.31% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion, which would represent changes of 0% and +35.3%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NLY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, NLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.89.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.