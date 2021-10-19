The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway and Walmart

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – October 19, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog.
TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) , Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B Quick Quote BRK.B - Free Report) and Walmart Inc. ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog: Focus on Q3 Earnings Season: Global Week Ahead
In the Global Week Ahead, these are Reuters’ five world market themes, reordered for equity traders.
(1) First FAANG Stock Reports This Week Netflix kicks off third quarter reporting on Thursday for the 'FAANG' group of big U.S. tech and growth companies of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet.
The video streaming company said “Squid Game” has become its biggest series launch ever, while last month "The Crown" won the best drama series Emmy award. Netflix also bought video game creator Night School Studio in a push to diversify.
Netflix's stock price has climbed some +16% in 2021, broadly in line with the S&P 500 and in the middle compared to the other FAANG stocks.
Other companies due to report results next week include
Tesla, Johnson & Johnson and Intel. (2) What Will Happen to Xmas Gifts This Year?
A year after coronavirus lockdowns dampened festive spirits, world leaders will be hoping supply disruption won't be the Grinch who stole Christmas.
It may be more than two months away, but panic buying of turkeys and festive goodies has begun amid supply chain chaos.
White House officials warn Americans may face higher prices and empty shelves this Christmas. The busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are expanding operations to unload an estimated 500,000 containers waiting on cargo ships offshore.
Britain has urged consumers to buy normally after containers carrying toys and electrical goods were diverted from its biggest port because it was full.
Friday's October flash purchasing managers indices (PMI) from Australia, Europe and elsewhere might illustrate supply chain pain. Germany business sentiment is already suffering.
(3) Where Does China Go from Here?
From an
Evergrande-induced property market crisis to power shortages halting production lines supplying Apple and Tesla, the world's no. 2 economy has plenty to worry about.
A good gauge of the fallout comes with Monday's Q3 GDP figures and other keenly-watched data points, from factory production to retail sales.
China's economy grew 4.9%, below economists forecasting 5.2% year-on-year, which was already the weakest reading in a year. Power rationing, persistent supply bottlenecks and soaring commodity prices, all as consumption languished amid sporadic COVID-19 flare-ups.
The real estate sector, a key growth driver, is reeling from rising defaults, with sales tumbling and construction slowing. Still, few expect the central bank to ride to the rescue, for fear of fomenting bubbles in debt and property prices.
(4) Traders Will Look for Signs of Rising Inflation, via Europe’s Earnings
Markets will look for signs that production bottlenecks, supply chain strains, labour shortages and surging energy prices are starting to undermine future profits when Europe's earnings kick off.
With rate hikes in the works to fend off inflation stickiness, financial and energy sectors are set to thrive as rising yields dent the appeal of so-called growth stocks.
Early reporters of Q3 earnings season — from luxury giant
LVMH, tech SAP and steelmaker Outokumpou — have so far left no bitter after-taste. Now it is the turn of blue chips such as ASML Holding, Unilever, Barclays and ABB.
Earnings are seen jumping +46.7% year-on-year for pan-European STOXX 600 index constituents, though the gap between positive and negative revisions has been shrinking, vindicating the narrative Europe is cruising past peak growth.
(5) Emerging Market Central Banks Offer Policy Decisions
Central banking is rarely dull in emerging markets, but Turkey outstrips most others for excitement.
A fresh batch of policy maker will meet on Thursday after President Tayyip Erdogan instigated another reshuffle, clearing the way for more rate cuts in the face of stubbornly high inflation, and sending the lira to fresh record lows.
But central banks elsewhere are busy ramping up rates. Hungary is expected to nudge up its benchmark on Tuesday to tackle a rise in inflation, which prompted sharp rate rises elsewhere in central Europe.
Russia's central bank will likely follow on Friday, as policy makers have come out in droves warning of rising price pressures and unanchored inflation expectations.
Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks
These are the biggest Zacks #1 Rank stocks (by market cap) at the moment:
(1) Tesla: This is an $843 a share stock now, making for an incredible $810B market cap. I see a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of A, and a Zacks Momentum score of B . (2) Berkshire Hathaway: This is s $284 stock now, making for a $636B market cap. I see a Zacks Value score of D, a Zacks Growth score of F, and a Zacks Momentum score of D . (3) Walmart: This is a $140 stock now, making for a $390B market cap. I see a Zacks Value score of C, a Zacks Growth score of B, and a Zacks Momentum score of D .
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway and Walmart
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.