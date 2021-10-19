5 Technology Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3

The technology sector had a steady third-quarter 2021, driven by coronavirus-led digitalization as well as changing consumer preference and behavior amid continuing chip shortage and supply-chain constraints.
The rapid adoption of cloud computing and the integration of AI and machine learning have been key catalysts. This is expected to drive third-quarter 2021 results for players in the sector. Technology stocks are riding on the continuing work-from-home and online learning wave that kept demand for remote-working tech, including advanced technology-based virtual meetings and conference tools, cloud services and cybersecurity solutions high in the to-be-reported quarter. The work-and-learn-from-home necessity has propelled the demand for PCs, notebooks, peripheral accessories and cloud storage. All of these, in turn, are fueling growth for high-speed Internet services. Although PC shipments have shown signs of slowing down in the third quarter, demand for notebooks has been noteworthy. Per IDC data, PC shipments in third-quarter 2021 improved 3.9% year over year to 86.7 million units. Moreover, the short supply of chips is opening up opportunities for semiconductor companies. Per data from The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), global semiconductor industry sales were $45.4 billion in July 2021, up 29% over the figure reported in July 2020. Moreover, in August 2021, sales were $47.2 billion, up 29.7% over the figure reported in August 2020. Also, contactless payment and delivery have gained significant traction during the outbreak. Further, an e-commerce boom prompted by changing consumer behavior is expected to have benefited top-line growth. However, higher inflation was a bother for the technology sector last quarter. Higher inflation means increased borrowing costs as well as input costs. As most technology companies rely on borrowing to expand businesses, a higher inflation rate has been damaging to their prospects. How to Make the Right Pick?
With the presence of several industry players, finding the technology stocks with the potential to beat earnings estimates can be daunting. Our proprietary methodology, however, makes it reasonably simple.
You could narrow down the list of choices by looking at stocks that have the combination of a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining stocks, which have the best chances to surprise with their next earnings announcement. It is the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Our research shows that the odds of an earnings surprise are as high as 70% for stocks with this combination. Top Bets
Given below are five technology stocks that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:
Mountain View, CA-based Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +7.71%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The company is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has risen by a penny to $23.13 per share over the past 30 days.
Santa Clara, CA-based
Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings was unchanged at 66 cents per share over the past month.
Wallingford, CT-based
Amphenol ( APH Quick Quote APH - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank of 2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.05%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has risen by a penny to 63 cents per share over the past 30 days.
Arlington, VA-based
CACI International ( CACI Quick Quote CACI - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Oct 27. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.43% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for its earnings has increased 1.5% to $4.01 per share over the past 30 days.
Cupertino, CA-based
Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Oct 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has been steady at $1.23 per share over the past 30 days.
Image: Bigstock
5 Technology Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3
The technology sector had a steady third-quarter 2021, driven by coronavirus-led digitalization as well as changing consumer preference and behavior amid continuing chip shortage and supply-chain constraints.
The rapid adoption of cloud computing and the integration of AI and machine learning have been key catalysts. This is expected to drive third-quarter 2021 results for players in the sector.
Technology stocks are riding on the continuing work-from-home and online learning wave that kept demand for remote-working tech, including advanced technology-based virtual meetings and conference tools, cloud services and cybersecurity solutions high in the to-be-reported quarter.
The work-and-learn-from-home necessity has propelled the demand for PCs, notebooks, peripheral accessories and cloud storage. All of these, in turn, are fueling growth for high-speed Internet services.
Although PC shipments have shown signs of slowing down in the third quarter, demand for notebooks has been noteworthy. Per IDC data, PC shipments in third-quarter 2021 improved 3.9% year over year to 86.7 million units.
Moreover, the short supply of chips is opening up opportunities for semiconductor companies. Per data from The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), global semiconductor industry sales were $45.4 billion in July 2021, up 29% over the figure reported in July 2020. Moreover, in August 2021, sales were $47.2 billion, up 29.7% over the figure reported in August 2020.
Also, contactless payment and delivery have gained significant traction during the outbreak. Further, an e-commerce boom prompted by changing consumer behavior is expected to have benefited top-line growth.
However, higher inflation was a bother for the technology sector last quarter. Higher inflation means increased borrowing costs as well as input costs. As most technology companies rely on borrowing to expand businesses, a higher inflation rate has been damaging to their prospects.
How to Make the Right Pick?
With the presence of several industry players, finding the technology stocks with the potential to beat earnings estimates can be daunting. Our proprietary methodology, however, makes it reasonably simple.
You could narrow down the list of choices by looking at stocks that have the combination of a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining stocks, which have the best chances to surprise with their next earnings announcement. It is the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Our research shows that the odds of an earnings surprise are as high as 70% for stocks with this combination.
Top Bets
Given below are five technology stocks that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:
Mountain View, CA-based Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +7.71%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has risen by a penny to $23.13 per share over the past 30 days.
Alphabet Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Alphabet Inc. price-eps-surprise | Alphabet Inc. Quote
Santa Clara, CA-based Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26.
The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.31%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings was unchanged at 66 cents per share over the past month.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote
Wallingford, CT-based Amphenol (APH - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank of 2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.05%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has risen by a penny to 63 cents per share over the past 30 days.
Amphenol Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Amphenol Corporation price-eps-surprise | Amphenol Corporation Quote
Arlington, VA-based CACI International (CACI - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Oct 27. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.43% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
The consensus estimate for its earnings has increased 1.5% to $4.01 per share over the past 30 days.
CACI International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
CACI International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CACI International, Inc. Quote
Cupertino, CA-based Apple (AAPL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Oct 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has been steady at $1.23 per share over the past 30 days.
Apple Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Apple Inc. price-eps-surprise | Apple Inc. Quote