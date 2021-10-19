Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 19, 2021

  • State Street Corp.’s (STT - Free Report) shares rose 2.2% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.00, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92.
  • Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI - Free Report) shares gained 3.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.64, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45.
  • Shares of CDW Corp. (CDW - Free Report) surged 4.8% after the company decided to acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 billion in cash.
  • Shares of Facebook Inc. (FB - Free Report) advanced 3.3% after the company announced its plan to hire 10,000 manpower in Europe to help build its much-hyped metaverse - an online world.

