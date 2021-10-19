We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Comtech (CMTL) Growth Strategy Gets a Boost With $100M Investment
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL - Free Report) recently announced that private equity firms, White Hat Capital Partners LP and Magnetar Capital, have invested $100 million to revamp and boost its growth strategy and leadership transition plan.
Per the deal, the investment entities will initially purchase $100 million of convertible preferred stock. This will then be converted into shares of Comtech valued at $24.50 per share. This is subject to an adjustment of $26.00 per share based on Comtech's FY22 financial performance.
The preferred stock includes a 6.5% dividend, which will be payable in either cash or kind at Comtech's election. With nearly $13.8 billion of assets under management, the agreement will accelerate growth in Comtech’s 911 business and satellite technology while capturing lucrative M&A opportunities.
The strategic investment, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close this month. Comtech stated that the proceeds from this transaction will be utilized to complete the set-up of its technology centers and advanced manufacturing capabilities located in Basingstoke, the U.K., and Chandler, AZ.
White Hat and Magnetar’s investment supports Comtech’s vision and continued transformation efforts and aims to enhance its financial flexibility. With more than two decades of industry experience, Comtech has been making necessary efforts to provide critical location and messaging solutions for enterprises, governments, and mobile network operators for public safety.
This much-awaited investment will propel Comtech’s strategic initiatives in next-gen public safety solutions and capture value from the increasing demand for satellite ground station infrastructure. With the continuation of its annual dividend program, the investment will also optimize capital allocation and maximize shareholder value.
Thanks to this sustainable long-term bullish growth outlook, Comtech can seamlessly leverage opportunities in the satellite earth station and public safety markets, driven by higher customer demand. The investment firms can capitalize on their in-depth technology expertise to drive incremental growth and generate recurring revenue streams for Comtech.
