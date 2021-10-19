Tapestry (TPR) Stock Up 25% YTD on Operational Strength

Tapestry, Inc. ( TPR Quick Quote TPR - Free Report) , one of the widely recognized names in the apparel and footwear industry, has exhibited a decent run on the bourses so far this year. Thanks to its operational initiatives — strengthening of omni-channel solutions, expanding customer reach and focus on brand innovation — the stock has outpaced the Zacks Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry. In the said period, shares of this New York-based company have risen about 25% against the industry’s decline of 1.2%. Additionally, an uptrend in the Zacks Consensus Estimate echoes the same sentiment. The consensus estimates for the current and next financial year have increased about 5.7% and 8.3% to $3.34 and $3.65, respectively, over the past 60 days. Notably, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock’s long-term earnings growth rate of 12.3% highlights its inherent strength. Key Growth Drivers
Tapestry has been benefiting from the effective implementation of the Acceleration Program. The program is aimed at transforming the company into a leaner and more responsive organization. It also intends to build significant data and analytics capabilities with focus on enhancing digital and omni-channel capabilities, and operating with a clearly defined path and strategy for each of its brands namely Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.
The company continued with its sturdy e-commerce performance during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with digital sales surging more than 35% compared with prior-year levels and more than 200% compared with pre-pandemic levels. During the fourth quarter, it added more than 900,000 new customers through its e-commerce channels in North America, resulting in nearly 4 million new customers for the fiscal year.
Meanwhile, Tapestry's focus on optimizing its cost structure, and attempts to lower promotional activity and improve Average Unit Retail across brands remain noteworthy. These are providing cushion to margins. The company witnessed a fourth successive quarter of operating income growth. Tapestry is on track to realize about $300 million in gross run-rate savings in fiscal 2022. It has attained $200 million of gross expense savings in fiscal 2021.
From the growth perspective, China remains one of the prominent markets for Tapestry. The company has been accelerating growth in the region through tailored and innovative product assortments, enhanced marketing and expanded reach across direct channels and third-party online distribution. Impressively, Tapestry registered revenue growth of about 60% in Mainland China during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 when compared with fiscal 2020 and over 40% increase when compared with fiscal 2019. Bottom Line
This house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands has been benefiting from a resurgence in demand, as pandemic-led restrictions eased and socialization became normal again. The company’s Coach brand continued to perform well. Strength in e-commerce and China has also been acting as a tailwind. Tapestry's compelling pricing strategy, smaller format locations and cost-effective global sourcing model have been enhancing store productivity.
